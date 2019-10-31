8.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 31, 2019
Home News

Arrests made after three children missing from Telford with their mum found safe and well

By Chris Pritchard

Two people have been arrested after three children who went missing with their mum from Telford have been found safe and well.

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and child abduction. Both are currently in police custody.

Last week officers launched a search for Emma Davies and her three children who were missing from Telford.

West Mercia Police confirmed the family had been found and the children are back safe and well with their Dads.

Detective Inspector Joanne Woods said: “I’d like to thank members of the public for their help in our searches, we’re pleased that the children have been found and are all safe and well and are now with their Dads.”

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS HERE

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article
Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article

News

News

Arrests made after three children missing from Telford with their mum found safe and well

Two people have been arrested after three children who went missing with their mum from Telford have been found safe and well.
Read Article
Lauren Griffiths

Man charged with murder of 21-year-old Oswestry woman

A man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old Oswestry woman after her body was found at a flat in Cardiff earlier this year.
Read Article
Llarni Bates at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro

Football legend’s daughter on the way to raising £10k for dementia research

The daughter of Shrewsbury Town legend Chic Bates has been overwhelmed with support after she went public about her dad’s diagnosis with dementia and has spoken of new research linking the condition to football.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire men’s over-50s team can look forward to playing at a higher level next season, from left: Peter Gillespie, Simon Jones, captain Simon Bird, Robin Morris and David Kay

Shropshire’s over-50s men’s tennis team promoted to division one as champions

Shropshire’s over-50s men’s team have impressively been promoted to division one of the LTA Seniors’ Inter-County Championships.
Read Article
John Foster

Former Shropshire skipper John Foster named captain of England Over 60s side heading to Australia

Former Shropshire skipper John Foster has been chosen to captain England Over 60s on a tour of Australia for a second time.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder favourite for Morecambe job

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Stewart Drummond is the favourite to land the vacant managerial post at League Two Morecambe.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Rita Ella has qualified as a STEP Trusts and Estates Practitioner

Shropshire solicitor recognised as one of the leaders in her field

A Shropshire solicitor has qualified as a STEP Trusts and Estates Practitioner, meaning she is recognised as one of the leaders in her field.
Read Article
TG Group Fleet Manager Jamie Jones with the new vehicles and the vintage Commer van at Wood Lane

Shropshire company’s new trucks dwarf existing fleet

A Shropshire company has taken delivery of three new vehicles that dwarf those in its existing fleet.
Read Article
FSB Area Lead Hollie Whittles (centre) with West Mercia Police participants Mark Blackstock, James Squire, (Hollie) Vicki Ridgewell, Karen Perry and Graham Donaldson)

FSB seminar highlights cyber-crime and modern slavery

The Federation of Small Businesses held a seminar in Shrewsbury earlier this week to highlight threats posed to smaller enterprises by cyber-crime and modern slavery.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Mark, Sally and Pippa White from Dorrington enjoy the Harry Potter themed event. Photo: Abi Boyle

Harry Potter magic descends on Shropshire

More than 100 people of all ages gathered together at a Shropshire hotel for a day of magic and wizardry at the weekend.
Read Article

Market Drayton opticians make charity plea for unwanted glasses

A Market Drayton opticians are making a plea for donations of unwanted glasses in aid of a charitable collection for ‘Vision Aid Overseas’.
Read Article
Bedlam Furnaces in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site

New fundraising lottery initiative for Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

A Shropshire charity is aiming to ‘bridge’ the gap in its £1m fundraising campaign with the launch of a new lottery.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Read Article

Review: Mad Cow Productions – Murder on the Nile

Gin fizz, the crackle of a gun, a grisly murder and a number of possible culprits – all the ingredients of a classic Agatha Christie whodunit!
Read Article

Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Arran Pearson with the winners of the Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge

Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge winners revealed

A spicy European recipe, and a long-time British classic, have been revealed as the 2019 winners of the ‘Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge’.
Read Article
Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Read Article
Barry Workman is head chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel

Head chef of Ironbridge hotel celebrates 25 years service

A head chef is marking 25 years service at a Shropshire hotel with a meal - cooked by someone else!
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
8.3 ° C
10.6 °
6.1 °
87 %
5.1kmh
90 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
7 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP