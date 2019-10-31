Man charged with murder of 21-year-old Oswestry woman

A man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old Oswestry woman after her body was found at a flat in Cardiff earlier this year.

Lauren Griffiths

The body of Lauren Griffith was found at a flat in Glynrhondda Street in Cathays, Cardiff at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 30 2019.

Madog Llewellyn Rowlands, 22, from Wrexham, has been charged with murder and is remanded in custody to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today.

South Wales Police say that Lauren’s family, who live in the Oswestry area, have been updated and continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

Detective Inspector Stuart Wales, from South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This is a significant development in our six-month investigation into Lauren’s death. Although a person has been charged, the investigation continues and we are keen to hear from anyone else who can offer information.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...