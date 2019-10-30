4.8 C
UCS Students awarded for academic excellence

By Shropshire Live

Four students in Life Sciences and Health and Exercise Science at University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) have been recognised by the Michael Davie Research Foundation for their outstanding academic achievements.

University Centre Shrewsbury students Jennifer Hollins, Max Yates, Natalie Bailey and Jack Thompson receiving their awards from Professor Mike Davie and the Trustees of the Michael Davie Research Foundation at University Centre Shrewsbury
Max Yates, BSc (Hons) Medical Genetics, who graduated in September, was awarded the Final Year Prize for achieving the highest marks across all modules studied. Natalie Bailey, BSc (Hons) Biochemistry, who is currently in her third year, was awarded the Second Year Prize for achievement. Jennifer Hollins BSc (Hons) Health and Exercise Science and Jack Thompson, BSc (Hons) Medical Genetics shared the First Year Prize for academic achievement.

“It was a great pleasure to present Max, Natalie, Jennifer and Jack the awards to mark their achievements as the top science students of their years, said Professor Michael Davie, Founder of the Michael Davie Research Foundation (MDRF). “University Centre Shrewsbury has obviously filled a need for high-quality science education and is attracting very able students, who are responding to the teaching given by this new venture.”

Professor Davie, who is a consultant physician recently retired from clinical practice, continues to research osteoporosis. The Foundation seeks to fund research and educational projects into human disease, particularly bone disease. As a Shropshire-based charity, local work is encouraged. Impressed by the science courses offered at UCS, many of which have applications to bone disease, as well as by the quality of teaching and students, the Foundation choose to support the students through these annual prizes.

“I always had a keen interest in the life sciences, particularly biochemistry. This award is highly encouraging and makes me more excited to continue my studies in the field,” said Ms Bailey, prize recipient.

Outpatient services at Shrewsbury MLU to relocate

Outpatient services at Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit (MLU) are relocating from next week.
Read Article
The RAF graduates after receiving their brevets

RAF Shawbury celebrates as 20 aircrew join the front line from the UK Military Flight Training System

A total of 20 tri-Service aircrew graduated from the Defence Helicopter Flying School (DHFS) at RAF Shawbury on Friday.
Read Article
From left, Mr Sudheer Karlakki, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon; Julie Steen, Research Project Manager; Jan Herman Kuiper, Senior Lecturer in Biomechanics; Teresa Jones, Research Manager; and Mary Offland, Infection Control Nurse

Research team in the running for prestigious award

The Research department at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital have been shortlisted for a prestigious award.
Read Article
Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder favourite for Morecambe job

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Stewart Drummond is the favourite to land the vacant managerial post at League Two Morecambe.
Read Article
Liam Holohan (3rd), overall winner Rob Moore (1st) and James Boyman (2nd)

Shropshire team end cycling season on a high

A Shropshire cycling team has ended its season in style by achieving excellent results at two major racing events in the UK and Spain.
Read Article

New girls football development centre to begin in Oswestry

Dragon Academy & Development Centre is looking to expand to girls coaching in Oswestry.
Read Article
The Aaron & Partners team

Aaron & Partners break records for third consecutive year

Shrewsbury legal practice Aaron & Partners is celebrating after a third consecutive year of increased annual income.
Read Article
The Yutopia Spa team with their award

Local beauty experts triumph at Midlands Beauty Industry Awards 2019

A Telford Spa is celebrating after winning an award at this year's Midlands Beauty Industry Awards.
Read Article

Oswestry law firm wins Civic award for prestigious new offices

GHP Legal has won a Civic Society award for making “a significant contribution to the landscape and life of the community” when it opened new office premises earlier this year.
Read Article
Local residents testing the Little Lovelyland Library before it's launch on the 28th October. Elvie Butcher, Rachel and Olive Weston

Shrewsbury community creates its own children’s library

A group of residents from Castlefields, Shrewsbury are being supported in creating their own children's library for locals to enjoy.
Read Article
Luke with his mum Justina, dad Paul and sister Niamh

Brave Luke’s appeal to help terminally ill children

A young man from Telford who was born with a life-threatening condition is sharing his story to help the local children’s hospice that has been supporting him and his family.
Read Article
Severn Valley Railway which has announced it is running an extra-special Santa service from Bridgnorth, dedicated entirely to charity

SVR seeks Shropshire family charities to apply for free Santa seats

To celebrate the return of its Santa services to Bridgnorth after 40 years, the Severn Valley Railway is running an extra-special Santa service dedicated entirely to local family charities.
Read Article
The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Read Article

Review: Mad Cow Productions – Murder on the Nile

Gin fizz, the crackle of a gun, a grisly murder and a number of possible culprits – all the ingredients of a classic Agatha Christie whodunit!
Read Article

Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!
Read Article
Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Read Article
Barry Workman is head chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel

Head chef of Ironbridge hotel celebrates 25 years service

A head chef is marking 25 years service at a Shropshire hotel with a meal - cooked by someone else!
Read Article
Hencote general manager Mark Stevens gives a talk at a recent wine launch

Shropshire vineyard celebrates its first birthday

A Shropshire vineyard will celebrate its first birthday next month with an exclusive menu relaunch and party as it continues to build on its great success.
Read Article
