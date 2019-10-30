UCS Students awarded for academic excellence

Four students in Life Sciences and Health and Exercise Science at University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) have been recognised by the Michael Davie Research Foundation for their outstanding academic achievements.

University Centre Shrewsbury students Jennifer Hollins, Max Yates, Natalie Bailey and Jack Thompson receiving their awards from Professor Mike Davie and the Trustees of the Michael Davie Research Foundation at University Centre Shrewsbury

Max Yates, BSc (Hons) Medical Genetics, who graduated in September, was awarded the Final Year Prize for achieving the highest marks across all modules studied. Natalie Bailey, BSc (Hons) Biochemistry, who is currently in her third year, was awarded the Second Year Prize for achievement. Jennifer Hollins BSc (Hons) Health and Exercise Science and Jack Thompson, BSc (Hons) Medical Genetics shared the First Year Prize for academic achievement.

“It was a great pleasure to present Max, Natalie, Jennifer and Jack the awards to mark their achievements as the top science students of their years, said Professor Michael Davie, Founder of the Michael Davie Research Foundation (MDRF). “University Centre Shrewsbury has obviously filled a need for high-quality science education and is attracting very able students, who are responding to the teaching given by this new venture.”

Professor Davie, who is a consultant physician recently retired from clinical practice, continues to research osteoporosis. The Foundation seeks to fund research and educational projects into human disease, particularly bone disease. As a Shropshire-based charity, local work is encouraged. Impressed by the science courses offered at UCS, many of which have applications to bone disease, as well as by the quality of teaching and students, the Foundation choose to support the students through these annual prizes.

“I always had a keen interest in the life sciences, particularly biochemistry. This award is highly encouraging and makes me more excited to continue my studies in the field,” said Ms Bailey, prize recipient.

