Teenager dies after being found unconscious at property in Shrewsbury

Police say they do not believe there is any third party involvement after a teenager was found unconscious and later died in Shrewsbury today.

Officers attended a property in Rondel Street, Archery Fields, this afternoon over concerns for the welfare of a 16-year-old boy.

The teenager was found unconscious at an address with West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance attending the incident.

The boy was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Police say that their enquiries are on-going, however, at this stage they do not believe there is any third party involvement in the death.

