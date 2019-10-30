Outpatient services at Shrewsbury MLU to relocate

Outpatient services at Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit (MLU) are relocating from next week.

The services – which include the Early Pregnancy Assessment Service (EPAS), antenatal and scanning – will be provided from Mytton Oak House, based at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) from Monday 4 November.

The move will allow fire regulation works currently under way in the Copthorne Building, which houses the MLU, to continue. Mums-to-be who are affected have been informed.

Inpatient services – births and postnatal care – at Shrewsbury MLU remain temporarily suspended.

Part of the Copthorne Building is undergoing remedial works to rectify a number of historic issues – including fire regulation works – to bring them up to a modern standard.

The nature of the work means that it may be noisy and disruptive, and at times could compromise the privacy of some patients, so the decision was taken to suspend inpatient services, while outpatient services remained.

The Trust is continuing to work with Shropshire Council Local Authority Building Control to ensure that all works are done in accordance with regulations.

Anthea Gregory-Page, Deputy Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust which runs the MLU, said: “From Monday 4 November, outpatient services normally provided within Shrewsbury MLU will be provided from Mytton Oak House.

“We are moving on Friday 1 November and throughout the weekend, so any appointments during this time will be carried out in the community by our community midwives, with normal outpatient services resuming at 8am on Monday 4 November in Mytton Oak House.

“Any mums-to-be affected by the change, and who have any questions, can contact their midwife.”

