Wednesday, October 30, 2019
New policing team makes more than 350 arrests in first year

By Shropshire Live

A police team set up to tackle local policing priorities across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin has made more than 350 arrests in its first year.

Set up in September 2018 the Local Policing Priorities Team (LPPT) has been proactive in providing a visible police presence and targeting those causing the most harm to local communities.

The team, made up of a sergeant and nine PCs, has carried out more than 70 warrants, seized more than £110,000 in cash and recovered drugs with an estimated value of £311,000.

In addition, seven imitation firearms and two tasers have been seized.

Local policing lead Chief Superintendent Tom Harding has praised the proactive work and dedication of the team.

He said: “These are some absolutely fantastic results from a relatively small team which in a short space of time has made a real impact.

“Our LPPTs were set up to provide a visible uniformed response to deal with those causing the most harm in our communities either through serious and organised crime, drugs supply, violent crime, burglary or those wanted on warrant.

“From day one the team has been proactive in carrying out stop and searches, targeting people carrying knives or other weapons and enforcing warrants right across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, supporting their colleagues in Safer Neighbourhood Teams, CID and various other departments to tackle local issues.

“I know this great work will continue and there will continue to be more fantastic results over the weeks and months to come not just from the LPPT but from all of our teams working tirelessly across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin to make our communities even safer.”

