Warning issued as children make hoax calls 999 calls from Telford phone box

Police have issued a warning to children who have been making hoax 999 calls from a phone box in Telford.

Investigating officers say the calls are being made from a public phone box in Sutton Hill.

Some of the calls are reported to be silent whilst in others children have been heard in the background.

CCTV is currently being viewed to identify the children responsible and over the next few weeks the children will be visited at home to discuss the calls.

PC John Walters, from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We know the calls are being made by children who probably think it is nothing but a bit of fun and a bit of a prank but what they might not realise is they are actually committing a criminal offence.

“Making hoax calls to emergency services wastes valuable resources, if a silent emergency call is received to police we will follow up the call to make sure the person isn’t in genuine danger and needs us.

“Of course, many people have a mobile phone these days but for some people a public payphone could be the only phone they have access to and if they can’t use it because it is being used by hoax callers this could have a significant impact, especially if they need to use it in an emergency.”

