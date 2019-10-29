Moped rider airlifted to hospital following collision involving tractor

A moped rider has been seriously injured following a collision involving a tractor in Shrewsbury this morning.

The collision happened on Pulley Lane between Meole Brace and Bayston Hill. Photo: West Mercia Police / @ShrewsburyCops

The collision happened on Pulley Lane between Meole Brace and Bayston Hill at just before 8am.

The rider of the moped, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he continues to receive medical care.

The Midlands Air Ambulance with a MERIT doctor on board was sent to the scene along with land ambulance crews.

West Mercia Police say the collision involved a red tractor and a red moped.

The road is currently closed to traffic.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information in relation to it contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 070s of 29 October 2019.

