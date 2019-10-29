Electrical fault leads to closure of London Road in Shrewsbury

London Road in Shrewsbury is closed to traffic this afternoon following an electrical fault which is being dealt with by Western Power Distribution.

The road is closed from Column Roundabout to Emstry Roundabout, with a signed diversion via Wenlock Road.

Shropshire Council says the fault has put several properties in the vicinity of Armoury Gardens junction off supply.

An emergency generator is being used to restore power to the properties while the fault is fixed.

Western Power Distribution will be working through the night and plan to have the road reopened by midday on Wednesday 30 October.

