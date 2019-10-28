Shropshire fire crews deal with 220 calls during busy weekend

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says it experienced one of its busiest weekends as crews dealt with flooding across Shropshire.

Flooding in Sambrook. Photo: Paul Humphreys

The torrential heavy rain on Saturday brought flooding to parts of the county with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service seeing 220 emergency calls being received in 48 hours.

Crews had to deal with a variety of incidents including rescuing 25 sheep trapped by flooding, road traffic collisions, vehicle extractions, building fires and vehicle fires.

Reflecting on the weekend, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Dave Myers complimented the “excellent work” by all teams saying:

“It is at these busy periods when the whole Service pulls together to rise to the challenge, that I am proud to say I am part of such a professional and effective organisation.”

With more rain forecast later this week, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says it is essential that people stay vigilant out on the roads and make preparations to their homes or businesses as best they can.

