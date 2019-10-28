Search for missing Telford woman and her children extended nationwide

Police searching for a woman missing from Telford along with her three children are extending their search nationwide.

Missing Emma Davies aged 30 from Telford

Emma Davies, 30, was last seen when she was dropped off in a taxi with her children in St Martin’s Drive, Priorslee, Telford on Saturday 19 October.

She left St Martin’s Drive with her children at some point during the day, before 6.30pm.

Emma’s three children, Laylah and Amelie Vince and Kenzie Birch

Extensive enquiries are being carried out to find her and now police are extending their enquiries nationally.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Taylor said: “It is now over a week since Emma was last seen with her three children and we are becoming increasingly concerned. We know she has links to Blackpool and have carried out enquiries there however, we are now extending our search across the country. If anyone has any information that could help us find her we would urge them to get in contact with us, no matter how small or insignificant it seems, it could prove crucial.

“Last week, the children’s Dads issued a statement urging Emma to bring them home and we would like to reiterate this and directly appeal to Emma to please let us know where she is. She isn’t in any trouble, we just want to make sure her and the children are all ok.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 728s 191019.

