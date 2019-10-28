8.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 28, 2019
Flood warnings and alerts remain in force for Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

A number of flood warnings and flood alerts remain in place for Shropshire this morning.

A number of flood warnings and alerts in Shropshire. Image: Environment Agency

The River Severn in Shrewsbury peaked at 4.06 meters this morning.

Due to flooding Frankwell main car park is closed and St Julian Friars is partially closed in Shrewsbury. Motorists are advised to use Raven Meadows, Abbey Foregate, Bridge Street and St Austin’s Street car parks.

Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency tweeted to say that around 470 tonnes/Sec of water passing is passing through Ironbridge at the moment. The Wharfage is closed as the flood barriers were deployed yesterday. Businesses remain fully open. A predicted Peak at Buildwas of 5.3m to 5.8m is expected on Tuesday morning.

In Bridgnorth, a predicted peak of 4.4m to 4.9m is expected on Tuesday morning. The Environment Agency say they ate closely monitoring the situation with incident response staff checking nearby defences.

Flood warnings

– River Severn at Shrewsbury
– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
– River Severn at Bridgnorth
– River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
– River Severn at Quatford
– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
– River Severn at Upper Arley
– River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford
– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts

– Upper Teme
– Lower Teme
– River Severn in Shropshire
– River Worfe
– Severn Vyrnwy Confluence
– Tern and Perry Catchments
– The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Weather Forecast

Today: Monday morning could see some localised fog, which may be slow to clear. It will be a chilly start, but otherwise it is likely to be dry with long spells of sunshine. A high of 10C.

Tonight: Tonight, long periods of clear skies will allow temperatures to fall, with some rural air frost. The early hours could see localised patches of fog. A low of 1C.

Tuesday: Any fog patches may be slow to clear. Another chilly start expected with the rest of the day looking dry and feeling fine in the sunshine. A high of 11C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Wednesday should be a chilly and dry start, with outbreaks of rain and strengthening winds later. The unsettled weather will continue into Thursday and Friday with heavy rain at times.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

