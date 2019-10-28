Firefighters tackle fire involving semi-detached property in Madeley

Firefighters were called to a house fire involving the ground floor of a property in Madeley early this morning.

The fire involved a semi-detached property in Springhill Crescent.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale to the fire with crews using breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a covering jet to put out the fire. Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear the property of smoke.

Operations and fire investigation officers were also called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

West Mercia Police also attended.

