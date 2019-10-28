Care home completes clean sweep of inspections for Coverage Care

Independent healthcare watchdogs have praised an “exceptionally effective” Telford care home and its staff following its latest unannounced inspection of the service.

Barclay Gardens in Telford

Barclay Gardens, a purpose built care complex in Donnington run by Coverage Care Services, promotes a “positive culture of person centred care” and has “extremely vigilant staff”, according to the recently published report by the Care Quality Commission.

The inspection team visited Barclays Gardens, which is home to up to 40 older people including many living with dementia, in September and spoke to residents, relatives, staff and healthcare professionals as well as reviewing medical and staff records and care plans.

Barclay Gardens received an overall good rating with its effectiveness ranked as outstanding. It was last assessed in 2016 when it was ranked as good across the five key criteria.

This latest inspection means all 14 of Coverage Care services in the county are ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ in the national rating system.

Inspectors commented that residents and relatives described the service as exceptional with health professionals praising the outstanding working relationship they had with staff and managers at the home.

The report added: “One person told us, everything is thought of. We do not have to worry about our health and all of our needs are well catered for. The staff are always there for us, to help us, chat with us and entertain us and they know us so well. So for us, this place is perfect.”

Barclay Gardens’ manager Debbie Ellis said: “This excellent report is testament to the hard work of a very dedicated team of staff.

“To get such positive feedback from residents and relatives and to have our staff described as amazing, thoughtful and respectful is hugely gratifying. We are delighted to receive this endorsement and will continue to provide high quality care and support people to live their life the way they want.”

Chief Executive of Coverage Care, Chris Wall, added: “The kindness and care that Debbie and her team deliver and the way they treat every person with dignity whilst allowing them to live as independently as possible was clearly apparent to the inspection team. “We are committed to delivering the best care we can for our service users and will build on this report to ensure we maintain the highest possible standards of care across the board.”

