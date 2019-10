Emergency services attended a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Bridgnorth on Sunday afternoon.

The collision took place on New Road at just after 12.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Midlands Air Ambulance, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended.

It’s reported two casualties were in the care of the ambulance service.

The condition of those involved in the collision is currently not known.

