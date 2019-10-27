5.2 C
Flood warnings and alerts in place across Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

A number of flood warnings and alerts are in place across Shropshire following the heavy and prolonged rainfall in recent days.

Many rural and some main roads including sections of the A53, A41 and A49 at Battlefield and Onibury were blocked by floodwater on the carriageway yesterday. Rural roads in the Market Drayton area were some of the worst affected.

Motorists are being reminded not to travel through floodwater after a number of drivers had to be rescued and vehicles recovered.

Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury is closed today due to flooding. The Environment Agency has deployed flood barriers in the area as the River Severn continues to rise. Flood barriers are also due to be deployed on the Wharfage in Ironbridge.

Cars stranded in floodwater at Ludlow Linney. Photo: Rachel Rizzo
Cars stranded in floodwater at Ludlow Linney. Photo: Rachel Rizzo

Some train services remain disrupted after flooding on the line between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, Shrewsbury and Crewe and Shrewsbury and Wrexham. Passengers are advised to check before they travel today.

A number of properties were also flooded with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reporting a very busy day. West Mercia Police also said they has seen a significant rise in the number of weather-related calls being dealt with.

Flood warnings

– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
– River Severn at Pentre
– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
– River Teme at Ludlow
– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
– River Vyrnwy at Melverley
– Wesley Brook at Shifnal

Flood alerts

– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
– Lower Teme
– Rea Brook and Cound Brook
– River Severn in Shropshire
– Severn Vyrnwy Confluence
– Tern and Perry Catchments
– The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
– Upper Teme

Weather Forecast

Today: Sunday will be mostly dry with long spells of sunshine and the odd shower. It will be a breezy day, with the wind easing throughout, but leaving a chill in the air. A high of 11C.

Tonight: Tonight, the clear skies will allow temperatures to fall, with some rural air frost. The early hours could see localised fog patches. A low of -2C.

Monday: Any fog may be slow to clear. The rest of the day should be dry with some long spells of sunshine. A high of 9C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, with lengthy spells of sunshine on Tuesday but perhaps becoming cloudier on Wednesday. Thursday will be breezy with some heavy rain possible later.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury.
