Fire destroys coach travelling on A5 between Shrewsbury and Wellington

A coach travelling on the A5 between Shrewsbury and Wellington was destroyed by fire last night.

The coach caught fire on the A5 between Shrewsbury and Wellington. Photo: @OPUShropshire / West Mercia Police

The 70 seater coach caught fire whilst travelling between the Preston Island and Junction 7 of the M54 for Wellington at around 8.40pm.

West Mercia Police said that passengers who were safely evcuated from the coach were transported away from the scene by Longmynd Travel after a driver from the company saw them on the hard shoulder and stopped to help.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any remaining hot spots.

The A5 eastbound was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident and removed the damaged vehicle.

The road was reopened at around 3am this morning.

Supporting Shropshire Live...