Flood alerts issued as heavy rain falls across Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

Heavy rain has led to a number of flood alerts being issued across Shropshire, a motorist stranded in floodwater and homes flooded.

Sambrook village flooded – Photo Paul Humphreys

Flood alerts

The flood alerts were issued by the Environment Agency as heavy rain continues to fall with a Yellow weather warning in place until Saturday afternoon.

Flood alerts are in place for the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, River Severn in Shropshire, Lower Teme, Upper Teme, Rea Brook and Cound Brook, Tern and Perry Catchments, Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

A number of flood alerts have been issued in Shropshire. Image: Environment Agency
A number of flood alerts have been issued in Shropshire. Image: Environment Agency

Poor driving conditions

Motorists are being warned to take extra care on the roads, as flash flooding and standing water is making driving conditions difficult. Drivers are also being urged to make sure their vehicle’s headlights are on due to reduced visibility.

The A49 is blocked at Onibury due to flooding.

The A53 also has flooding on the carriageway before Hodnet heading from Shawbury.

Newport Road with the junction of Worthington Drive is flooded in Albrighton. Police say to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

In the early hours of today, firefighters were called to Harton near Church Stretton after a motorist became trapped in flood water at around 3.30am. Firefighters from Church Stretton attended to assist the occupant who had become trapped in their vehicle by removing it from the flood water.

Disruption to trains

Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Shrewsbury and Welshpool all lines are blocked. Services between Shrewsbury and Gobowen are also disrupted as the line is blocked by flooding. Transport for Wales says that limited road transport is in operation.

Flooded homes

At around 7.30pm last night firefighters were called to a property in Betton Wood, Market Drayton. Water had entered the property and affected the electrics. Firefighters from including the light pumping unit were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Prees and Shrewsbury. Crews used a light pumping unit to try to reduce the water level.

At around 8.15pm firefighters were also called to Barkers Green in Wem, as flooding was also affecting electrics in a property. One fire crew from Wem used a light pumping unit to reduce the water level.

In King Street in Dawley, firefighters from wellington attended a property as water leaked through a roof. Advice was given to the occupants.

At 11pm, firefighters were called to Hopton in Market Drayton as water once again affected the electrics of a property. One fire appliance was mobilised from Hodnet. Crews used a light portable pump to reduce water levels.

Weather forecast

Today: Most areas will see a wet and windy start to Saturday with heavy rain persisting through the morning and early afternoon. Rain will gradually push southeastwards during the rest of the day leaving behind drier conditions with some sunny spells. A high of 8C.

Tonight: This evening will be largely dry with clear spells over much of the region. Feeling rather cold with frost forming overnight. A low of 2C.

Sunday: Sunday will be a day of long sunny spells and light winds. Staying chilly throughout the day with widespread frosts forming overnight. A high of 12C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: A largely settled outlook for the beginning of next week with dry and sunny weather expected until Wednesday when rain may arrive. Staying cold with widespread overnight frosts possible.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury.
Latest Articles

