Dads plea to help find missing children and mother from Telford

The fathers of three children, who are missing with their mother, are appealing for her to bring them home.

Images of the three children who are missing from Telford, along with their mother.

The mother of the three children is 30 year old Emma Davies, who was last seen around 10.30am last Saturday 19 October, when she was dropped off in St Martin’s Drive, Priorslee, Telford, with her children.



Police say it is believed she left St Martin’s Drive with her children at some point during the day before 6.30pm. It is not known whether she left in a vehicle or on foot.

Extensive enquiries are now being carried out by West Mercia Police to find her, both locally and across the country and police have appealed for the public’s help.

The children’s dads are appealing to Emma to bring the children home.

“We want you all home safe”

Matthew Vince, dad of Laylah and Amelie, said: “Emma, we want you all home safe and well as soon as possible. Please make contact with the police so we know you are safe. I really miss Laylah and Amelie and am sure they miss me too.”

Kyle Birch, dad of Kenzie, said: “Please make contact with the police, I need to know that you and Kenzie are safe. It’s been a week since I’ve seen my son. Demi and Henley miss their brother too. Please let us know that you are safe. It’s not too late to put things right. Please come home.”

Detective Inspector Joanne Woods said: “I would reiterate Matthew and Kyle’s appeals for Emma to bring the children home. If anyone has any information about Emma and her children I would urge them to please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 728 191010.

