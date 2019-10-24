New Telford H&M to open early November

H&M has announced that it will open its new store in the Telford Centre, covering two floors, at 11am on Friday 8 November.

The new store covers 2,000 sq. metres with full Ladies, Divided, Men’s, and Childrenswear departments available over the two levels.



This new H&M store represents a relocation of the existing H&M store in the Telford Centre, which will close on Sunday 3 November at 4.30pm.



Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store in 1976. Forty years later, the UK and Ireland portfolio includes over 240 stores.

Discount Wristband

The first 200 customers in the queue will receive an exclusive goodie bag, and all customers who join the queue before 11am on the launch day will receive a 25% discount wristband to redeem against their entire purchase that day. Customers to the new Telford store will be able to peruse the available fashion collections whilst enjoying the latest tracks from an in-store DJ.

Toni Galli, H&M’s Country Manager for UK & IE said: “We are excited to be opening a brand-new store in Telford. This relocation is a great opportunity to be able to offer our Telford customers an even better shopping experience, and we are confident this new store will offer exactly that.”

Sustainability scheme

H&M has a sustainability scheme in all stores with a garment collecting scheme which was launched in 2013 and offers their customers the chance to donate any unwanted clothes and textiles, by any brand, whilst shopping in-store. All donated items are recycled, with 0% going to landfill.

Supporting Shropshire Live...