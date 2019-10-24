Cyclist dies following collision involving tractor near Leebotwood

A cyclist has died following a collision involving a tractor near Leebotwood this morning.

The collision happened on a rural road in Hollyhurst, near Leebotwood at around 10.30am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived on scene to find a cyclist, a man, who had been involved in a collision with a tractor.

“Sadly, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information in relation to it are asked to West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 203s of 24 October 2019.

