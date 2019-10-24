Armed officers make arrests after Harlescott incident

Armed officers were called to a disorder incident in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon.

Police received reports of a group of men with weapons gathered in Fitzalan Road, Harlescott, just after 3.30pm.

A 37-year-old man and a 46-year-old man both from Shrewsbury were arrested on suspicion of affray. Both remain in police custody.

Investigating officer, Inspector Ben Tanfield of West Mercia Police, said: “I understand it would have been concerning for members of the public who saw this incident so we have increased our patrols in the area to provide the local community with reassurance.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information relating to it, to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 0442s of 23 October 2019.”

