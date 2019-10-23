Three cars destroyed and two damaged by fire in Brookside, Telford

Three cars were destroyed and two others damaged by fire in the Brookside area of Telford early this morning.

At 12.55am firefighters were called to two cars on fire, located 10 meters apart, in a car park in Brindleyford.

Minutes later at 12.57am three cars were reported to be on fire in Brackenfield just a short distance away.

Two fire appliances were sent from Telford Central and Tweedale with a fire investigation officer to Brindleyford. Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets used to extinguish the fires involving two cars.

At Brackenfield firefighters were mobilised from Much Wenlock, Telford Central and Wellington. Operations and fire investigation officers were also in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fires. All three vehicles involved were destroyed.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101. Alternatively, if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

