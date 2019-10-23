Telford Mum missing with her three children

Police are appealing for help to locate a missing Telford woman and her three children.

Emma Davies, aged 30, from Priorslee and her three children has been missing since Saturday

Emma Davies, aged 30, from Priorslee has been missing since Saturday 19 October.

It’s believed Emma is with her three children aged between one and ten.

Since she was reported missing police have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate the family.

Detective Inspector Joanne Woods said: “We’ve been carrying out a lot of enquiries to try and find Emma and her children and are now asking for the public’s help. If anyone has seen her or if anyone has any information about her whereabouts we would urge them to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 725s 191019.

