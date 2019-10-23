Shropshire nurse takes part in 10,000 feet fundraising skydive

A nurse at the Trust that runs Shropshire’s acute hospitals has ticked an item off her bucket list by taking part in a 10,000 feet skydive to raise money for the care of patients at the end of their lives.

Debbie Snooke during her skydive

Debbie Snooke, an End of Life Care Specialist Nurse at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, carried out the tandem jump on Saturday in aid of SaTH Charity’s Swan Fund.

Debbie enjoyed the experience so much, that she is planning to do it again next year.

The money raised will be used to further improve the facilities available for patients receiving end of life care, and to allow the End of Life Care team to provide additional comfort resources for the loved ones of our patients.

Debbie said: “The experience was brilliant – it was so much more exciting than I imagined it would be.

“It was so good I’m planning on doing it again around my birthday in July 2020 and again I will be raising money for the Swan Fund.”

There is still time to support Debbie’s fundraiser by visiting her online donation page.

Swan Fund

The Swan Fund has raised over £35,000 since it was set up in 2015, allowing SaTH to open 22 Swan Rooms. Swan Rooms enable families to spend time with their loved ones in a homely and relaxed environment, instead of in the medical surroundings of an acute clinical ward.

Money from the fund has also been used to purchase the XCcube system, which allows the dignified transportation of a deceased person to the Swan Bereavement Suite; vouchers for relatives; coping with grief leaflets; Swan Bags and contents for unexpected deaths.

The fund is also supported by The League of Friends of the RSH and the Friends of PRH through Swan Memory Boxes, which can be used by relatives and loved ones to keep special items.

The End of Life Care team was recently awarded the Dundas Medal, a national award that recognises excellence in palliative care provision.

