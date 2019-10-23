Shrewsbury Market Hall appeals for votes in hunt for national awards

Shrewsbury Market Hall has entered two national awards and is now appealing for votes from its customers and supporters to help it get through to the final rounds.

Market traders (from left) Tom Hayes, Ian Cornall, Mel Ling, Jon Sykes and Natalie Jenkins

The indoor market, which has radically transformed in recent years, has entered the annual race to be named Britain’s Favourite Market 2020 and the Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2020 for Food Hall of the Year.

The Market Hall was crowned Britain’s Favourite Market in 2018, it was shortlisted for the same award earlier this year and was also shortlisted for the Food Hall category in the Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2019.

“We’re calling on our customers, once again, to get behind us, cast their votes and help us get through to the final rounds of both competitions,” said Market Facilities Manager Kate Gittins.

“We believe our traders deserve to be celebrated and recognised for the quality and creativity that they bring to food and drink, independent retail and the arts in Shrewsbury.

“The market is thriving and simply gets better and better every year with more and more fantastic new stalls and eateries opening.

“Our regular Late Night events are still proving very popular and the demand for stalls is the greatest it has ever been with more than 500 people, who have expressed an interest in acquiring a stall, now on a waiting list. It shows what a destination we’ve become!”

The deadline for voting in the Farm Shop and Deli Awards is October 31. To vote visit: www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/awards-directory-2020 and write why you think Shrewsbury Market Hall should win. Voters have the chance of winning a food hamper.

The deadline for voting for Britain’s Favourite Market, in the Great British Market Awards, is November 30. To vote visit www.nabma.com/vote-for-britains-favourite-market/ and cast your vote for Shrewsbury Indoor Market. Votes are recorded with one vote per person permitted.

