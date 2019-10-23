Man seriously injured in Oswestry house fire

A man has suffered serious injuries following a house fire in Oswestry last night.

The 50-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, a second person in the house was not injured.

The fire took place at a property in College Road at around 6.45pm.

West Mercia Police say the cause of the fire is not yet known and officers are working with fire investigators from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry with an operations officer.

Crews used breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras and one covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Supporting Shropshire Live...