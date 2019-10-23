Friends of the Montgomery Canal make £5k donation to restoration appeal

The Friends of the Montgomery Canal have presented a cheque for £5,000 to the Restore the Montgomery Canal! appeal.

Chris Bushnell (Friends of the Montgomery Canal) presents cheque to Michael Limbrey

The presentation was made at the group’s annual dinner when committee member Chris Bushnell presented an outsize cheque to Michael Limbrey who chairs the appeal group.

Michael Limbrey said, “This donation from the proceeds of the Montgomery Canal Triathlon, the major event on the canal, will be a real boost to our appeal to reopen the canal to mid-Wales.

“The Triathlon is organised by the Friends of the Montgomery Canal each year and brings over 200 people from near and far to cycle, walk or run, and canoe the 35 miles of canal from Newtown to Lower Frankton near Ellesmere. Entrants tell us how much they enjoy the event and appreciate the arrangements made for them. The Triathlon obviously involves a great deal of planning, to receive bookings, make those arrangements and to organise more than 70 volunteers to act as marshals and the Friends of the Canal are to be congratulated on the event and on this substantial contribution to our appeal.

“The Restore the Montgomery Canal! appeal is working on the next stages of restoration to follow the current work supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund which will reopen the canal to Crickheath Basin, the next point at which canal boats can turn. Our first objective is Schoolhouse Bridge, the last blocked bridge in Shropshire. We hope to get planning permission in the next few weeks and are working hard to finalise the technical details so that work can start in the spring.

“The plan for the bridge is as much as possible to use the skills and experience of canal restoration volunteers who work on projects locally and across the country. This is the only way we can rebuild – the cost of contractors would be much greater than we could manage with voluntary fund-raising. We have raised most of our target for the bridge but we are finding extra costs as the detailed designs are being finalised, so every contribution is important and we are still keen to receive donations.

“Schoolhouse Bridge is a vital to the reopening of the canal through Pant to the Welsh border at Llanymynech. Once it is rebuilt, there will be just two miles of derelict canal to be restored and already expert volunteers are looking at what is needed for that section. Llanymynech with its natural and industrial heritage will be an ideal intermediate destination while the obstructions in Powys are tackled so that mid-Wales is once again joined to the national canal system.”

