Friends of the Montgomery Canal make £5k donation to restoration appeal

By Shropshire Live

The Friends of the Montgomery Canal have presented a cheque for £5,000 to the Restore the Montgomery Canal! appeal.

Chris Bushnell (Friends of the Montgomery Canal) presents cheque to Michael Limbrey
The presentation was made at the group’s annual dinner when committee member Chris Bushnell presented an outsize cheque to Michael Limbrey who chairs the appeal group.

Michael Limbrey said, “This donation from the proceeds of the Montgomery Canal Triathlon, the major event on the canal, will be a real boost to our appeal to reopen the canal to mid-Wales.

“The Triathlon is organised by the Friends of the Montgomery Canal each year and brings over 200 people from near and far to cycle, walk or run, and canoe the 35 miles of canal from Newtown to Lower Frankton near Ellesmere. Entrants tell us how much they enjoy the event and appreciate the arrangements made for them. The Triathlon obviously involves a great deal of planning, to receive bookings, make those arrangements and to organise more than 70 volunteers to act as marshals and the Friends of the Canal are to be congratulated on the event and on this substantial contribution to our appeal.

“The Restore the Montgomery Canal! appeal is working on the next stages of restoration to follow the current work supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund which will reopen the canal to Crickheath Basin, the next point at which canal boats can turn. Our first objective is Schoolhouse Bridge, the last blocked bridge in Shropshire. We hope to get planning permission in the next few weeks and are working hard to finalise the technical details so that work can start in the spring.

“The plan for the bridge is as much as possible to use the skills and experience of canal restoration volunteers who work on projects locally and across the country. This is the only way we can rebuild – the cost of contractors would be much greater than we could manage with voluntary fund-raising. We have raised most of our target for the bridge but we are finding extra costs as the detailed designs are being finalised, so every contribution is important and we are still keen to receive donations.

“Schoolhouse Bridge is a vital to the reopening of the canal through Pant to the Welsh border at Llanymynech. Once it is rebuilt, there will be just two miles of derelict canal to be restored and already expert volunteers are looking at what is needed for that section. Llanymynech with its natural and industrial heritage will be an ideal intermediate destination while the obstructions in Powys are tackled so that mid-Wales is once again joined to the national canal system.”

News

News

Three cars destroyed and two damaged by fire in Brookside, Telford

Three cars were destroyed and two others damaged by fire in the Brookside area of Telford early this morning.
Read Article
The ferry was provided by Richard Reynolds to cross the Severn to the south bank to get workers to their homes in Jackfield and Broseley

Coalport ferry disaster of 1799 to be remembered this evening

An event will take place outside The Boat Inn, Jackfield, this evening to remember the Coalport ferry disaster of 1799 in which 28 lives were lost.
Read Article
Market traders (from left) Tom Hayes, Ian Cornall, Mel Ling, Jon Sykes and Natalie Jenkins

Shrewsbury Market Hall appeals for votes in hunt for national awards

Shrewsbury Market Hall has entered two national awards and is now appealing for votes from its customers and supporters to help it get through to the final rounds.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Gillingham

Shrewsbury Town are becoming draw specialists as their sixth stalemate of the season arrives thanks to a second half equaliser.
Read Article
Chelsey Barnett, Peyton Collier, Kieran Edwards (club coach and chairman), Eddie Smallman and Erin Marsh - all from Wrekin Riders BMX Club in Telford who have all qualified for the 2020 UCI BMX World Championship in America

Team Wrekin qualify for 2020 UCI BMX World Champs in America

Five riders from a Telford BMX club are celebrating after qualifying for the 2020 UCI BMX World Championship in America.
Read Article
Captain - Colin Turner, Winners - Jackie Foster, Ernie Jarman, Hazel Hemsley & Johnny Whalin, Ladies Captain – Joy Foster and Head Organiser – Linda Turner

Florida scramble heralds start of Winter Mixed Competitions

The winter season is when Bridgnorth Golf Club steps up its social activities, with a series of monthly Winter Mixed Social competitions.
Read Article
Business

Business

Pictured are Pete Simms (7video), Callum Rudd & Ben Payne (Housing Plus Group) and Pete White (The Web Orchard)

Shrewsbury businesses collaborate on creative project

Wanting more than just a traditional annual report document, Housing Plus Group turned to two Shrewsbury based businesses for help to produce one with a difference.
Read Article
Aled Ellis, MD at Needham; Hannah Ellis, Needham & Caroline Cattle, MBIG Grant Manager

Laser specialist pinpoints opportunity for growth following major grant funding

Whitchurch-based Needham Laser Technologies Ltd has launched a new range of laser marking products following a move to a new unit made possible by a grant supported by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.
Read Article
Rob Ellis, the managing partner of Welch and Ellis. Photo: Jolly Good Communications

Oswestry accountant asks people to ring in the festive period early and donate gifts to charity

An Oswestry accountant is asking for forgiveness for using the ‘C word’ in October in order to beat last years efforts and collect even more gifts for children living in refuges over the festive period.
Read Article
Features

Features

Severn Valley Railway which has announced it is running an extra-special Santa service from Bridgnorth, dedicated entirely to charity

SVR seeks Shropshire family charities to apply for free Santa seats

To celebrate the return of its Santa services to Bridgnorth after 40 years, the Severn Valley Railway is running an extra-special Santa service dedicated entirely to local family charities.
Read Article
Each of the stones has been hand painted by a member of the WI group. Photo: Paula Pierce﻿

Poppy stones mark remembrance in National Trust woodland

Members of the Shropshire Federation WI have painted commemorative pictures onto stones at a series of workshops as an act of remembrance.
Read Article
National Trust have released their top tips for helping wildlife this winter

National Trust rangers in Shropshire share how they look after wildlife in the winter – and how you can too

With the clocks set to go back this weekend, teams at National Trust properties across Shropshire are preparing the grounds in their care for winter – and are encouraging locals to do the same in their own gardens!
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!
Read Article
Three Men in a Bow Tie

Wellington arts festival set to get underway

A popular Shropshire arts festival featuring a range of free events and entertainments is about to get underway.
Read Article
Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Barry Workman is head chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel

Head chef of Ironbridge hotel celebrates 25 years service

A head chef is marking 25 years service at a Shropshire hotel with a meal - cooked by someone else!
Read Article
Hencote general manager Mark Stevens gives a talk at a recent wine launch

Shropshire vineyard celebrates its first birthday

A Shropshire vineyard will celebrate its first birthday next month with an exclusive menu relaunch and party as it continues to build on its great success.
Read Article
An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

