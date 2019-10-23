9.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Home News

Appeal after two reports of indecent exposure in Malinslee, Telford

By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for witnesses after two reports of indecent exposure in Malinslee, Telford.

The incidents were reported to police yesterday afternoon saying that a man had exposed himself in the area of Brunel Road.

One of the incidents happened around 3.30pm with the second at around 4.45pm. In the second incident the man ran off down the alleyway near to Elizabethan Way.

A third report was received later in the evening of a man acting suspiciously in the underpass.

Officers believe the incidents are linked and are carrying out enquiries.

The man is described as white, wearing a black coat, black trousers with black/brown hair. He was wearing a grey baseball hat.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector for the area Rich Bailey said: “We know these incidents will be of concern to the local community particularly given the time they have taken place and we will have officers in Malinslee this afternoon to offer reassurance.

“If anyone does have any information about the identity of the man we would ask them to get in contact with us.”

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 512s 231019 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

West Mercia Police say that patrols will be increased in the area.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article

News

News

Appeal after two reports of indecent exposure in Malinslee, Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after two reports of indecent exposure in Malinslee, Telford.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Hospital Inside

New ward aims to shorten the length of stay at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

A new therapy-led ward, designed to shorten the length of stay for patients at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, is set to open this winter.
Read Article

Man seriously injured in Oswestry house fire

A man has suffered serious injuries following a house fire in Oswestry last night.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Gillingham

Shrewsbury Town are becoming draw specialists as their sixth stalemate of the season arrives thanks to a second half equaliser.
Read Article
Chelsey Barnett, Peyton Collier, Kieran Edwards (club coach and chairman), Eddie Smallman and Erin Marsh - all from Wrekin Riders BMX Club in Telford who have all qualified for the 2020 UCI BMX World Championship in America

Team Wrekin qualify for 2020 UCI BMX World Champs in America

Five riders from a Telford BMX club are celebrating after qualifying for the 2020 UCI BMX World Championship in America.
Read Article
Captain - Colin Turner, Winners - Jackie Foster, Ernie Jarman, Hazel Hemsley & Johnny Whalin, Ladies Captain – Joy Foster and Head Organiser – Linda Turner

Florida scramble heralds start of Winter Mixed Competitions

The winter season is when Bridgnorth Golf Club steps up its social activities, with a series of monthly Winter Mixed Social competitions.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Pictured are Pete Simms (7video), Callum Rudd & Ben Payne (Housing Plus Group) and Pete White (The Web Orchard)

Shrewsbury businesses collaborate on creative project

Wanting more than just a traditional annual report document, Housing Plus Group turned to two Shrewsbury based businesses for help to produce one with a difference.
Read Article
Aled Ellis, MD at Needham; Hannah Ellis, Needham & Caroline Cattle, MBIG Grant Manager

Laser specialist pinpoints opportunity for growth following major grant funding

Whitchurch-based Needham Laser Technologies Ltd has launched a new range of laser marking products following a move to a new unit made possible by a grant supported by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.
Read Article
Rob Ellis, the managing partner of Welch and Ellis. Photo: Jolly Good Communications

Oswestry accountant asks people to ring in the festive period early and donate gifts to charity

An Oswestry accountant is asking for forgiveness for using the ‘C word’ in October in order to beat last years efforts and collect even more gifts for children living in refuges over the festive period.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Severn Valley Railway which has announced it is running an extra-special Santa service from Bridgnorth, dedicated entirely to charity

SVR seeks Shropshire family charities to apply for free Santa seats

To celebrate the return of its Santa services to Bridgnorth after 40 years, the Severn Valley Railway is running an extra-special Santa service dedicated entirely to local family charities.
Read Article
Each of the stones has been hand painted by a member of the WI group. Photo: Paula Pierce﻿

Poppy stones mark remembrance in National Trust woodland

Members of the Shropshire Federation WI have painted commemorative pictures onto stones at a series of workshops as an act of remembrance.
Read Article
National Trust have released their top tips for helping wildlife this winter

National Trust rangers in Shropshire share how they look after wildlife in the winter – and how you can too

With the clocks set to go back this weekend, teams at National Trust properties across Shropshire are preparing the grounds in their care for winter – and are encouraging locals to do the same in their own gardens!
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Review: Mad Cow Productions – Murder on the Nile

Gin fizz, the crackle of a gun, a grisly murder and a number of possible culprits – all the ingredients of a classic Agatha Christie whodunit!
Read Article

Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!
Read Article
Three Men in a Bow Tie

Wellington arts festival set to get underway

A popular Shropshire arts festival featuring a range of free events and entertainments is about to get underway.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Barry Workman is head chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel

Head chef of Ironbridge hotel celebrates 25 years service

A head chef is marking 25 years service at a Shropshire hotel with a meal - cooked by someone else!
Read Article
Hencote general manager Mark Stevens gives a talk at a recent wine launch

Shropshire vineyard celebrates its first birthday

A Shropshire vineyard will celebrate its first birthday next month with an exclusive menu relaunch and party as it continues to build on its great success.
Read Article
An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
9.9 ° C
11.1 °
8.9 °
87 %
4.6kmh
76 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP