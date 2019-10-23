Appeal after two reports of indecent exposure in Malinslee, Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after two reports of indecent exposure in Malinslee, Telford.

The incidents were reported to police yesterday afternoon saying that a man had exposed himself in the area of Brunel Road.

One of the incidents happened around 3.30pm with the second at around 4.45pm. In the second incident the man ran off down the alleyway near to Elizabethan Way.

A third report was received later in the evening of a man acting suspiciously in the underpass.

Officers believe the incidents are linked and are carrying out enquiries.

The man is described as white, wearing a black coat, black trousers with black/brown hair. He was wearing a grey baseball hat.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector for the area Rich Bailey said: “We know these incidents will be of concern to the local community particularly given the time they have taken place and we will have officers in Malinslee this afternoon to offer reassurance.

“If anyone does have any information about the identity of the man we would ask them to get in contact with us.”

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 512s 231019 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

West Mercia Police say that patrols will be increased in the area.

