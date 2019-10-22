Firefighters called to deliberate caravan fire in Wellington

An investigation into the cause of a fire which destroyed a caravan in Wellington early this morning has confirmed it was deliberately started.

Firefighters were called to the caravan fire in Constitution Hill at around 1.40am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Wellington with an operations officer.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Alternatively, if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

