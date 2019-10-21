9.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 21, 2019
Log store fire spreads to property in Oswestry

By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters were called to a fire which spread from a log store to a property in Oswestry last night.

The fire broke out at a property Morda Road at just before 9.30pm on Sunday.

Firefighters say the fire involved a log store which was 100% involved in fire, before spreading to the property, including the roof.

Three fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Oswestry and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance.

The British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service (FESS), West Mercia Police and a utility company also attended.

Morda Road was closed whilst firefighters worked at the scene.

Chris Pritchard
