A female casualty was cut free from a car following a collision in Oakengates on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews used cutters and spreaders to release the casualty from the vehicle.

The collision happened at Hartshill at around 4.30pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

