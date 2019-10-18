Two teenagers robbed by group of men in Shrewsbury town centre

Two teenagers were threatened and robbed by a group of men in Shrewsbury town centre last Friday.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm near the junction of Roushill and Mardol.

Police say the group of men demanded the belongings of two 17-year-old boys, a wallet and a small black satchel bag was handed over, the men then ran off.

The offenders are described as white in their 30’s and were wearing dark clothing and one wore a dark beanie hat. One of the men is roughly 5ft 10ins, skinny with a beard.

DC Ben Oakley from Shrewsbury police station said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen this incident take place or have seen a group of men around the town centre at this time.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing but I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time and saw something suspicious to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0319s 131019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

