Two Shrewsbury men receive football banning orders

Two Shrewsbury men have been given football banning orders following disorder at a football match earlier this year.

Neil Jones and Robert Jones

Neil Jones and Robert Jones appeared at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday.

Neil Jones, 49, was given a five year football banning order after he was convicted of a section 4 public order offence. The offence took place outside the Albion Vaults after the FA cup fixture between Shrewsbury Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 26 January. Jones received a 12 week sentence suspended for 12 months and £735 fine for the public order offence.

Robert Jones also received a five year football banning order after he was convicted for Battery after the fixture. He was fined £485.

A police investigation into the disorder has now seen eight people convicted and given football banning orders, meaning they cannot attend a football match and if they do they face arrest. The football banning orders range from between 3 to five years with a total of 32 years.

Supporting Shropshire Live...