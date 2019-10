Two people were helped from a vehicle after it collided with a tree in Telford last night.

The incident happened on Wrekin Drive in Donnington at around 11.40pm.

The casualties were assisted from vehicle and left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Wellington with an operations officer. Fire crews made vehicle safe.

West Mercia Police also attended.

