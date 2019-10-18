Man charged following armed robbery at Highley convenience store

A man has been charged following a robbery at a convenience store in Highley earlier this month.

The robbery happened at the Co-Op in High Street in Highley near Bridgnorth at around 9.30pm on Sunday 6 October.

A man in possession of a knife went into the store and demanded money from the till.

Anthony Lloyd, 34, Highley has been charged with robbery, possession of a knife blade, sharp pointed article in a public place, two counts of theft of motor vehicle and fraud by misrepresentation.

He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this morning where he was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 18 November.

Supporting Shropshire Live...