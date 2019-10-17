Shropshire’s heritage at risk revealed

Historic England today reveals the historic sites most at risk of being lost through decay, neglect or development by publishing the annual Heritage at Risk Register 2019.

Park House, Park Road, Wem. Photo: © Copyright Jaggery is licensed under CC BY 2.0

The Register provides an annual snapshot of the critical health of England’s most valued historic places, and those most at risk of being lost.

In Shropshire 100 sites are at risk, from mills to churches and castles. Many have been on the Register for a number of years; however, this year Park House in Wem is added to the Register.

The three-storey building, which retains a high quality original interior, has been sub-divided into flats. A large section of brickwork has fallen out, leaving the inner construction exposed to the weather. An absentee freeholder means that discussions are on-going between the leaseholders and the local authority.

While there are still many sites that remain at risk from inaction from owners, there are good news stories with the work on the Ditherington Flax Mill site continuing apace as stakeholders ensure the future of the world’s first iron framed building.

Louise Brennan, regional director Midlands for Historic England, said: “The message is clear – heritage needs to be saved and investing in heritage pays. It helps to transform the places where we live, work and visit, creating successful and distinctive places in the county for us and for future generations to enjoy.

“But there’s more work to do. There are buildings still on the Heritage at Risk Register that are ideal for rescue and capable of being brought back in to meaningful use and generating an income, contributing to the local community and economy. These are the homes, shops, offices and cultural venues of the future.

“Historic England’s experience shows that with the right partners, imaginative thinking and robust business planning, we can be confident in finding creative solutions for often complex sites.”

