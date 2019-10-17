New Chief Executive for Shropshire’s two acute hospitals

Louise Barnett has been appointed as the Chief Executive of Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.

Louise Barnett

Louise will start at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford in February.

Louise is currently the Chief Executive at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, having joined them as interim Chief Executive in October 2013, prior to being appointed to the substantive position in April 2014.

She has previously held a number of NHS board positions, including Interim Chief Executive, and Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Non-Executive Director at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Announcing the appointment, Ben Reid, SaTH Chair, said: “Louise’s impressive track record of leadership and stakeholder engagement, along with her values and commitment to patients and staff, will provide inspirational leadership to the Trust.

“I look forward to working with Louise and I am sure she will receive a warm welcome and support from teams across the Trust when she starts with us.”

Louise said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role as Chief Executive and looking forward to working with staff and stakeholders to provide high-quality care and services for the local population.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...