Telford man charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman suffered knife wounds in Telford earlier this week.

At around 6.15am on Monday police responded to a report a woman in her 40s was being threatened by a man in Hadley Road in Telford.

Following the incident, police carried out a search in the local area which included assistance from the National Police Air Service to locate a man who was wanted in connection with the incident.

Steven Carless, 60, of Ketley, has been charged with attempted murder, kidnap, stalking, affray and possession of a bladed article and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

