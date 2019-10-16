Mount Pleasant crossroads improvement work completed ahead of schedule

Work to improve the Mount Pleasant crossroads on the A529 near Market Drayton has been completed over a week and half ahead of schedule.

Mount Pleasant crossroads – before and after the improvement work. Photo: Shropshire Council

Work began on 1 October and was expected to last for approximately four weeks.‘

Work has included the reprofiling of the junction, including new kerbing, all associated drainage, highway surfacing, road markings and traffic signs.

Shropshire Council says that there are some minor remedial works to the ditch alongside the A529 to be carried out under temporary traffic lights in due course. A date for this work will be announced once known.

The work at Mount Pleasant crossroads is the first stage of work to improve safety on the A529 following the award last year of £3.9m from the Department for Transport’s Safer Roads Fund to improve safety on the A529 between Hinstock and Audlem.‘

The work was carried out by Kier and supervised by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.

