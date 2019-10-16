Fish poachers targeted as part of Wildlife and Rural Crime Week

Fish poachers were targeted in Telford & Wrekin recently in a joint operation between West Mercia Police and the Environment Agency.

Volunteer bailiffs from West Midlands Angling Trust also joined police and the Environment Agency on the operation

On Sunday 6 October, officers from West Mercia Police joined officers from the Environment Agency as part of National Wildlife and Rural Crime Week to target people fishing illegally at the borough’s lakes.

Anyone wishing to fish at the sites is required to hold a fishing license and throughout the day the anti-fish poaching saw more than 15 sites checked, 80 licences were checked with the vast majority, 76 in total, in order. Four people will now be pursued by the Environment Agency.

Anyone found fishing in breach of a license could face a fine of up to £2,500.

Volunteer bailiffs from West Midlands Angling Trust also joined police and the Environment Agency on the operation.

Telford’s Rural and Business Officer from West Mercia Police, Mark Blackstock, said:

“Fish poaching can have a knock on effect and wider consequences which is why it is important we work with our partner agencies to pursue those involved. However, this operation also gave us the opportunity to speak to those fishing legally about the role they can play to help us tackle wildlife and rural crime.

“Our local communities really are our eyes and ears and information we receive from them is absolutely crucial, and when someone is fishing they may see something that seems out of the ordinary or suspicious, if they do we would encourage them to let us know as it all helps us to build a picture.”

David Hudson, Environment Manager at the Environment agency, said:

“We appreciate the support of our partners and we hope this will provide a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of fishing without a licence.

“All of the money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, benefitting anglers. For those caught cheating the system, we will always look to prosecute.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...