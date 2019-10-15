Two people in critical but stable condition after A442 collision

Two people in their 60s are in a critical condition in hospital after a collision on the A442 on Saturday night.

The collision happened at around 9.30pm on the A442 between Horton and Bridgnorth.

Two vehicles collided on the junction with Ackleton and Worfield causing considerable damage to both vehicles.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles, a man and woman in their 60s, were taken to hospital for treatment. Both are described as critical but stable, however their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Any witnesses, including any motorists who were on the road on Saturday night and have a dashcam, should get in contact with West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 777s 121019.

Supporting Shropshire Live...