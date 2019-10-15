9.7 C
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Telford & Wrekin residents recycle 496 tonnes of food waste in September

By Shropshire Live

Telford and Wrekin residents recycled 496 tonnes of food waste in September, generating enough energy to boil 1.98 million kettles.

Dave, Mark & Lewis part of the Veolia recycling team in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Telford & Wrekin Council says that feedback from crews suggests that over half of households in the borough are taking part in the food waste recycling scheme, which shows how keen people are to recycle more and reduce the borough’s carbon footprint.

Food waste from Telford and Wrekin residents is taken to an anaerobic digester where it is digested and turned into energy to power homes and businesses. The waste product from the process is also then used as a fertiliser for farmland. 

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for recycling, said: “This is a staggering amount and everyone taking part should be pretty pleased with themselves.  On a personal level, it has really made me think about the amount of food wasted in my house. 

“As a council, we have undertaken a commitment to be a carbon neutral authority by 2030.  Recycling food will play a vital part in helping to achieve this.

“The 496 tonnes of food waste collected in September alone will have reduced CO2 emissions by 248 tonnes, and this is just one month.  This figure needs to be netted off against set up and ongoing transport costs, but clearly this is going to help the planet.  Recycling food waste is so simple to do, but makes an enormous difference.”

Steve Mitchell, Veolia’s West Midlands Director, said: “The launch wasn’t without its challenges, but crews have been working extremely hard since early September and collections are now going smoothly. I would like to say a big thank you to those residents who are working with us and encourage them to keep doing the right thing by separating our their food waste. We are collecting huge amounts of food and this is all being recycled.

“I’d also urge those who have not yet given it a go to try out the new service. It really is very simple to do, is so much better for the environment and helps to deliver savings to the council which than has more money to spend on other essential services.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
