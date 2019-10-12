Casualties cut free following collision on A5 near West Felton

Three casualties were cut free by firefighters following a collision on the A5 near West Felton on Friday night.

The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened at around 10.40pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service all attended.

Fire service personnel used Holmatro cutting equipment to free the trapped casualties.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington.

The A5 was closed from the West Felton junction through to Queens Head throughout the night. It has since reopened.

Supporting Shropshire Live...