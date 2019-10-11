Man arrested for child neglect in Telford

Police in Telford arrested a man for child neglect last night.

Officers say the man was arrested after leaving his 2-year-old and 5-year-old children alone at home.

Police tweeted to say the young children were left alone for over an hour.

The man was also further arrested on suspicion of burglary when it appeared he had left the children in order to commit acquisitive crime.

