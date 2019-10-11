Driver seriously injured after van overturns near Ellesmere

A man was seriously injured following a collision on the A495 between Whittington and Ellesmere yesterday evening.

The collision involved a single vehicle, a white VW Caddy, which had left the road before coming to stop in a field on its roof.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, was the only occupant in the vehicle and was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and three Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry.

The collision happened near the entrance of Hardwick Hall at around 7.30pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area and witnessed the collision to get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 673s of 10 October 2019.

