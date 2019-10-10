Police initiative offers reassurance to Brookside residents

Over 20 police officers flooded Brookside yesterday afternoon to offer reassurance to the local community.

Police cars parked up on the Brookside estate in Telford. Photo: West Mercia Police

The patrols are part of on-going partnership work by the SNT to make Brookside an even safer place for local residents.

The initiative saw the local safer neighbourhood team (SNT), supported by response, special constables, the local policing priorities team, intel and CID to carry out patrols throughout the estate.

Local SNT Inspector Rich Bailey said: “More than 20 officers spent over an hour carrying out patrols throughout Brookside to offer reassurance to local residents and send a clear message to those involved in crime that we are targeting them. We received positive feedback from the local community with the majority of people pleased to see such a large police precence.”

Earlier this year Brookside became a We Don’t Buy Crime area with residents offered a free SmartWater property marking kit.

Insp Bailey added: “We will continue to work with our local partners to make Brookside a better place for local residents and make it as undesirable as possible for criminals to commit crime.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...