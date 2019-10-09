Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service agrees to enter formal alliance with neighbour

A working alliance between Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service has taken a step closer after being formally agreed by Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority.

The proposed new formal relationship means that each service remains separate to maintain local priorities but will work together to provide first class prevention, protection and emergency responses where that makes sense.

Initially, the alliance will focus on the four main areas of fire control, risk management planning and IT resource-sharing.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has partnered with neighbours

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS) on projects over a number of years and this formal agreement paves the way for a stronger Alliance that delivers capacity and resilience for both Services.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: “This Alliance is positive news for both Services. It means we’ll be able to identify areas where we can work together and deliver the improvements in a planned and structured way.”

“We will still be able to keep a local focus on Shropshire’s communities, but we will draw on each other’s skills, expertise and resources. We know that as smaller Services we are able to adapt quickly to change but by working with HWFRS we will create extra capacity when we need it most in the most cost-effective ways.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer for HWFRS John Hodges said: “HWFRS has worked in partnership with SFRS for many years and is pleased to be able to explore the potential and the viability of creating a more formal Alliance.

“Both Services share a similar risk profile of rural communities and more urban populations, which may benefit from the further sharing of our expertise and experience.“

The proposal will be now be considered by the Hereford & Worcester Fire Authority on Tuesday, 15 October.

