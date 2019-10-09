Robber armed with knife targets Highley store

Police are appealing for information after an armed robber demanded money from staff at a village convenience store.



The robbery happened at the Co-Op in High Street, Highley near Bridgnorth at around 9.30pm on Sunday 6 October. A man, in possession of a knife, went into the store and demanded money from the till.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s early 30s, around 6ft tall and wearing a grey hoodie, dark grey bottoms and a black bandana.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 684s 061019 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...