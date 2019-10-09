Dog stolen from Telford town centre

Police in Telford have released images of three people who may be able to help with their enquiries after a dog was stolen.



The theft of the dog happened around 5pm on Sunday 6 October outside McDonalds in Telford town centre.



Officers are carrying out enquiries and have released images of three people who they’re keen to speak to as they were in the area at the time and may be able to help police with enquiries.



The men and woman pictured, or anyone with information, are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 22/93813/19.

